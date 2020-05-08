Liberia: Doctor George Donates Over L$2 Million Food and Non-Food Items to Nimbaians

Ganta — The Medical Doctor for the Esther and Jereline Medical Center in Ganta, Nimba County, Dr. Peter George, has joined the fight against the 2019 Novel Coronavirus in Liberia by donating over 300 fault buckets. Along with the buckets, Dr. George also donated food items to residents of Ganta and the joint security personnel who are assigned in the city.

The Medical Doctor also donated bags of rice to various Muslim communities in Ganta, Saclepea, Sanniquellie and Bahn. He also shared his gesture with Christians in Ganta, the Nimba County Coronavirus Awareness Team, disable community and to the four community radio stations in Ganta.

Dr. George told FrontPageAfrica he joined the fight against the virus to help save Nimbaians and others. He added that he won't wait for people to get infected before he began his humanitarian gesture.

Dr. Peter George disclosed that since the lockdown of Ganta, he continues to supply the joint security, street peddlers with water and foods among others.

The medical doctor praised state security personnel assigned in Ganta that since the President announced the State of Emergency, they continue to do their work professionally.

He disclosed plans to extend the same help to all the other administrative districts in the county.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer for Dr. George Humanitarian Organization, Diamond Yormie, said the organization is a nation builder whose aim is to build the minds of young people in every positive walks of life.

Some of the things Yormie said the organization is involved with include health awareness, girls' education, drug abuse awareness, teenage pregnancy prevention, etc.

According to him, the foundation will tour the 19 administrative districts in the county to create more awareness in the fight against the virus.

Dr. Peter George is the first medical doctor to join the fight against the virus by providing food and non-food items to citizens in the county.

Some beneficiaries, County Coordinator for Nimba Muslims, Chief Mohammad Keita, and Abu Y. Dukuly, chairman, Ganta Muslim and Mr. Benedict Domah from the Nimba County Coronavirus Awareness Team and Sam Knuckles thanked Dr. George for the donation.

Some residents of the city were full of praise for the medical doctor. They said since Dr. George took assignment at the hospital, he continues to help people, including sometime paying hospital bills for patients, who do not have money to pay after undergoing medical treatment at the Esther and Jereline Medical Hospital.