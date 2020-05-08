Sierra Leone: Salone Receives 2nd Batch of Medical Supplies From Chinese Jack Ma

6 May 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)

On April 30,2020, Ambassador Hu Zhangliang witnessed the arrival of the 2nd batch of donation made by Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation together with the Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr. Alpha T. Wurie, WHO Country Director, Dr. Evans Liyosi and other dignitaries.

The donated items include 18,900 swabs and viral transport medium, 3,700 PPEs, 9,434 pieces of medical gloves, 36 thermometer guns and 4 ventilators.

Putting together the four rounds of donation, the Chinese government and people have up to now provided 7,200 PPEs, 2,500 N95 respirators, 111,000 surgical facial masks, 21,000 testing kits, 18,900 swabs and viral transport medium, 2,200 medical goggles, 20,434 pieces of medical gloves, 10,000 pairs of medical shoe covers, 536 thermometer guns, 9 ventilators and one 50 kw generator to Sierra Leone to assist its fight against COVID-19.

"COVID-19 is the common enemy of humankind. Solidarity and cooperation is the only way out. One cannot make itself rightful by blaming others or improving its image by smearing others. China will continue to cooperate with Sierra Leone and the international community to fight the pandemic and gain the final victory." Ambassador Hu said.

