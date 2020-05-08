Liberia: Rep. Fallah Donates L$1 Million, Food Stuffs And Preventive Materials to Constituents

Paynesville — Montserrado County District #5 Representative, Mr. Thomas P. Fallah, has presented a consignment of food and preventive materials worth over US$50,000 to residents of his district.

The items included 1,500 bags of 25-kg rice, buckets, sacs of bottled water and over 2,000 cartons of sanitary materials.

Rep. Fallah also presented a cash amount of L$1 million to the district.

"This is just a continuation of what we always do for the people of District #5. We want our district leaders to present these items to spiritual leaders, teachers, health workers and other vulnerable sectors because they are sitting homes and health workers are in the field working to save lives," Fallah said.

Speaking Friday, May 1, at the Paynesville Town Hall when he presented the items to the District Development Council, Representative Fallah noted that the gesture is his own way of helping in the fight against COVID-19 in Liberia.

He said the items and cash are intended to help churches, mosques, medical centers, teachers, security and orphanages within the district.

The Representative further said most people in those areas above, are finding it difficult to make ends meet and the donation will serve as an upkeep.

Additionally, he stated that members of the Islamic Faith are observing Ramadan and it was necessary to identify with them during such crisis period.

"Most of our pastors depend on goodwill gesture from members during service hours for upkeep of their families, but since the lockdown, there is no income and they have nothing at this time. We need to stimulate them by identifying with 75 pastors and Imams each within the district," Fallah asserted.

"We will put aside 300 bags of rice for pastors exclusively and L$300,000 along with sanitary and water for offertory, we will also give 150 bags of rice and L$150,000 to our Imams with sanitary, soap and water. We are also giving 250 bags of rice along with L$250,000 for our private school instructors."

He encouraged residents of the district to always practice the preventive measures, noting that "prayers is now the only solution to eradicating the pandemic from Liberia and the world at large.

According to him, the presentation is not enough to cover the entire district, but what remains cardinal is the sensitization on the pandemic.

"I am grateful that since this pandemic hit Liberia, district number five has not recorded a single case and we will continue to pray for this district that God will continue to guide and protect us."

Receiving the item, the Development Council Chairperson of District Number Five in Montserrado County, Eric Vaye lauded Representative Fallah for the gesture, noting that it was not a strange move. "Coming to identify with community leaders and the district at this time is in the right direction and we are grateful to you. We will make sure that all beneficiaries will be reached," Mr. Vaye averred.