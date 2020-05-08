Tanzania: Simba Refute Claims On Duo Offers

SIMBA SC yesterday refuted claims that they have received offers from DR Congo's TP Mazembe and Spain's Levante FC, seeking services of Jonas Mkude and Meddie Kagere respectively.

Recently, social media outlets reported that the two key players in Simba squad are being chased by the named teams to boost their respective squads.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam, Simba Information Officer, Haji Manara said they have not received any offers yet, regarding the transfer of the two players, insisting that when such offers come, they will gauge them.

"We are not against the sell of any player as such, when the offers come, we will scrutinise them to see how potential they are and if they will be good, business will be done.

"Both Kagere and Mkude are still our players and we still need them in the squad but that does not mean that they cannot be sold provided the club is convinced with the offers on the table.

"At Simba, final decisions are not made by one person because we have Board of Directors, which is responsible to make final decisions regarding any big issue concerning the club," he said.

Again, Manara said now, any information concerning the club is disclosed after communicating with the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Senzo Mazingisa and after filtering the information to be released.

"We have at a large extent managed to cement all the loopholes which used to leak various information without the consent of the club. This is a big step for us," said him.

Kagere still leads the scoring chart in the Mainland Premier League with 19 goals. The Ugandan born Rwandese striker is determined to retain his scoring boot for the second season in a row after achieving that last season, in which he scored 23 goals.

This means from the 63 goals that Simba have so far netted in the top flight league this season, the Rwandan striker has contributed 19 goals more than any other player in the Reds squad.

Kagere is eight goals ahead of two domestic players who are closely chasing him. They are Namungo's Reliant Lusajo and Yusuph Mhilu of Kagera Sugar, who have netted 11 goals each.

As the action in the league is set to resume soon, Simba look set to defend the title as they continue to cling at the summit of the 20-team table with 71 points from 28 outings.

Mathematically, Simba just need to bag extra 15 points from their remaining 10 games to hit 86 points to be declared the season's champions since no other club below them can surpass the 86-point mark even if they win all their remaining games.