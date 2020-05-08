Tanzania: Nyamongo Villagers Now to Be Compensated

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has resolved a compensation dispute that existed between Nyamongo villagers in Tarime District and North Mara Gold Mine for more than 10 years.

The President has also instructed each acre to paid 6m/-, instead of 4,200,000/-.

About 1,600 people are expected to be compensated from the gold mine currently operated by Barrick Gold Corporation.

Mara Regional Commissioner (RC), Adam Malima revealed such developments when conveying the President's greetings to Nyamongo villagers early this week.

"The Honourable President has approved that you will be paid 6,000,000/-per care after long time compensation dispute," the RC told Nyamongo villagers amidst cheers.

Mr Malima directed the mining company to start compensating all eligible villagers in 14 days starting from May 5, this year.

"I will bring here government leaders, including Minister for Minerals on May 20 to celebrate with you after getting your money," he noted.

Earlier the expected payment per acre was 4,200,000/-but the villagers who had been asking for compensation requested the rate to be increased through Tarime District Commissioner (DC) Mtemi Msafiri. The DC forwarded the request to higher authorities for consideration.

Mr Malima further said the villagers who would be compensated were advised to open bank accounts for security purposes. The compensation targets villages around the gold mine, including Matongo and Nyabichune villagers.

"Despite this compensation is your right, but it will help improve your relationship with the gold mine," Mr Malima told the villagers. Several villagers who spoke to this paper thanked the government for considering them.

"We are now ready to relocate and leave mining activities without interference and we are also grateful for increasing compensation from 4,200,000/-to 6,000,000/-per acre," Ms Philomena Tontora, a local women leader in the area said.