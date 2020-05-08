Zimbabwe: Naaz Cast Doubt Over Zim's Participation At World Half Marathon

The National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe have revealed the global lockdown coud scupper their participation at the World Athletics Half marathon which has been postponed to October.

The event was initially scheduled for March 29 in Gdynia, Poland, before it was moved to October 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the meeting now likely to take place in October, NAAZ president Tendai Tagara, said their decision will depend on whether there is an improvement in the prevailing environment.

"We are not likely to send athletes due to the present situation. But, we will be monitoring, we might end up sending one or two athletes," said Tagara.

"Training is a challenge, that's why we are not sure, but we will look at those previously shortlisted for the Olympics.

"The advantage with the half marathon is that it's a fast course, it's short, it helps those going for marathons with speed work and also competing with the world's top athletes."

NAAZ had entered South Africa-based Fortunate Chidzivo, who is also hoping to qualify for the Olympics, to compete in the race.

Other long-distance runners who had been shortlisted for the Olympics are Rutendo Nyahora, Ethel Sibanda, Munyaradzi Jari, Isaac Mpofu and Ngonidzashe Ncube.

"We had entered Fortunate Chidzivo. She has been to the World Championships before, in 2017, in 2019, she was at the African Games," said Tagara.

"So, we made a deliberate move that before she goes for another marathon, we want her to do some speed work to push her for a good marathon result.

"She was supposed run her qualifying marathon for the Olympics in May but, before that, she was supposed to go for the World Half marathon and from there, the marathon.

"Rutendo Nyahora had opted for a full marathon.

"Chidzivo naturally has endurance but she needs to work on speed whereas Rutendo has the speed and was working on her endurance.

"And, if we are going to send an athlete, it's likely to be her (Chidzivo) because we had already bought a ticket for her.

"But it depends on whether she wants to go although she has been in touch to check about the race."