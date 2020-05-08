Tanzania: Mwakalebela Lauds Peace, Tranquility At Yanga

YOUNG Africans said the prevailing peace and unity are some of the achievements which have been made possible by the new leadership for almost one year at the helm of the club.

This was revealed by the club's Vice-Chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela as he explained some of the things they have so far achieved since taking the leadership charge.

"As you know, since we came to power, the club has been at peace which is very important in our efforts to attain set up goals...when there is conflict, no goals can be achieved.

"Again, we have managed to come up with a competitive squad which currently sits third on the Mainland Premier League table with many more games to come.

And, we cruised into the last eight of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC), which is also a sign that our team is on good track," Mwakalebela said.

Mwakalebela said beating their traditional rivals Simba SC 1-0 on March 8th this year, helped a lot to bring morale to the club's members and supporters across the country.

Another achievement he pointed out so far in their leadership was the start of transformation processes, which he said once completed, Yanga will be among the top teams in Africa.

"We will closely work with experts from Spain's LaLiga, who are ready to give us proper steps to follow on how to successfully transform our club and that is an achievement we are all proud of," he said.

Furthermore, the Vice-Chairman noted that they have also managed to curb the illegal use of the logo, which he said was benefiting few people at the expense of the club.

"To add the number of sponsors is also another thing we are happy to have accomplished during our reign.

Sponsors like GSM and Taifa Gas have come aboard to join SportPesa, who together are doing a great job to assist the smooth running of the club," he said.

Additionally, Mwakalebela named the newly launched website and Yanga App as another positive achievement made by the club, insisting that they will help the club's members and fans access original information from the reliable sources of the club.

In terms of challenges they have faced, he named the sale of fake jerseys of the team as a major setback they are fighting hard to put to an end to avoid incurring losses.

He also lamented that the tendency of some members, who opt to tarnish the image of the club to media outlets as some of the challenges they are still facing in their leadership.