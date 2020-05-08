Tunisia: Minister of Higher Education and AFD Director Discuss Cooperation

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Selim Choura met on Thursday with Gilles Chausse, Director of the French Development Agency (AFD).

The meeting discussed projects within the framework of bilateral cooperation, including the project for the construction and equipment of the National School of Engineers in Bizerte, the partnership project of the network of higher institutes of technological studies with the French network and the project of the Franco-Tunisian University of Africa and the Mediterranean.

New partnerships in higher education, scientific research and innovation were also discussed, according to a statement from the Department.