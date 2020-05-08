Tanzania: TBF Applaud Government's Intention to Bring Back Sports Activities

8 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mbonile Burton

THE Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF), has lauded the government's intention to bring sports activities back to life, after being suspended since mid-March due to Coronavirus outbreak.

TBF president Phares Magesa said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that they are happy to hear that President John Magufuli is considering resumption of all leagues, which means other games can also resume.

"I support the idea, we all know that we are living in the middle of crisis but life should go on, sports activities are important for individuals' health as well as for the country's economy.

"Important measures should continue to be taken to prevent further infection and spreading of Covid-19 during the games if they are to resume," he noted.

Magesa added; "Safety of each one involved in the game is more important, so if it has to resume, we need to make sure that all necessary precautions are taken."

However, Magesa said that TBF is planning to conclude all their league games before the October General Election if all will go well.

"Our league that is running according to our new format, started with Regional Basketball League (RBA), before it was suspended due Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

Magesa explained that according to the new format, the National Basketball League (NBL), starts from regional level RBA whose winners sail to the zonal level competition before they qualify for the NBL.

He said that eight zones include Eastern South, Dar es Salaam, Central, Western, Southern Highlands, Lake, Northern and Zanzibar zone

"Winners of each zone book tickets for the best 16 teams that compete in NBL championship, among them eight are those that reached the previous season quarterfinals," he added.

NBL champions also book place for the Basketball Africa League (BAL), that was introduced last year, organised by FIBA Africa and National Basketball Association (NBA) of America.

JKT are NBL champions and will represent Tanzania at BAL for second consecutive year, but the event has also been suspended by organisers FIBA Africa due to the Coronavirus crisis.

