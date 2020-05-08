Namibia: Truckers Temporary Quarantine Facility Launched

Walvis Bay — Truckers transporting cross-border goods will be subjected to a seven-day mandatory quarantine in Walvis Bay as from this week.

This was a precautionary measure to protect both residents and truck drivers against Covid-19 because truckers are exposed more frequently to the deadly virus.

The temporary truck port facility was launched yesterday morning in the industrial area by the governor of the Erongo region, Neville Andre-Itope after the transport sector and residents raised concern about the possible exposure of truck drivers to Covid-19.

Speaking during the official opening of the facility on land provided by BIP Container Terminal, the governor said stricter measures have been put in place to continue with cross border logistics supply chain activities to ensure the undisrupted flow of goods.

"All cross border trucks will be required to use the newly constructed road behind Dune 7 and can no longer utilise the B2 national road, while a seven-day quarantine period will become mandatory for all cross border truck drivers. This period will be served here where we are standing right now," said the Erongo governor.

The facility, in particular, will also provide screening and monitoring services through the Walvis Bay Corridor Group health personnel and will be guarded daily.

A register will be kept for the duration of each driver's stay at the premises to ensure full details of all truck drivers will be available in case anyone needs to be traced.

Acting CEO of Namport Kavin Harry, stakeholders saw the need for such a facility as the absence of a formal truck port within Walvis Bay posed a risk in terms of Covid-19.

He noted the facility will be operational for 27 days, and although the truckers will be sleeping in their trucks, they will be provided with running water, showering facilities, mobile toilets, skip containers for the removal of refuse and electricity during this period.

Both Harry and Itope then thanked transport companies, shipping lines and the Walvis Bay municipality for their smart partnership that resulted in the temporary facility.

- edeklerk@nepc.com.na