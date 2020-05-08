South Africa: Denis Goldberg Memorial Service

8 May 2020
University of Cape Town (Cape Town)
press release

The Denis Goldberg House of Hope (HOH) invites everyone, in South Africa and beyond, to join the proceedings of the memorial service for the late struggle icon, Denis Goldberg.

Goldberg died on Wednesday, 29 April 2020, at the age of 87. In 2016 he founded the Denis Goldberg Legacy Foundation Trust. A major part of their work has been the creation of the HOH, a space in Hout Bay where young people from across the peninsula can bridge divides, engage in cultural activities and skills building, and learn about one another.

Along with his liberation credentials, the trust and the HOH, Goldberg leaves behind a legacy that includes an endless list of achievements and accolades, such as receiving an honorary doctorate from his alma mater, the University of Cape Town (UCT).

Details of the memorial service are as follows:

Date: Friday, 8 May 2020

Time: 14:45 to 16:00

How to watch: You can watch the memorial service online or on SABC News (Channel 404 on DStv).

Speakers will include, among others, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will honour the struggle icon's life and contribution.

Please contact Joy Sapieka (073 212 5492) or Debbie Budlender (082 579 6697) with any queries.

Read the original article on UCT.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 University of Cape Town. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: UCT

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.