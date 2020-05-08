South Africa: Denis Goldberg Memorial Service

press release

The Denis Goldberg House of Hope (HOH) invites everyone, in South Africa and beyond, to join the proceedings of the memorial service for the late struggle icon, Denis Goldberg.

Goldberg died on Wednesday, 29 April 2020, at the age of 87. In 2016 he founded the Denis Goldberg Legacy Foundation Trust. A major part of their work has been the creation of the HOH, a space in Hout Bay where young people from across the peninsula can bridge divides, engage in cultural activities and skills building, and learn about one another.

Along with his liberation credentials, the trust and the HOH, Goldberg leaves behind a legacy that includes an endless list of achievements and accolades, such as receiving an honorary doctorate from his alma mater, the University of Cape Town (UCT).

Details of the memorial service are as follows:

Date: Friday, 8 May 2020

Time: 14:45 to 16:00

How to watch: You can watch the memorial service online or on SABC News (Channel 404 on DStv).

Speakers will include, among others, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will honour the struggle icon's life and contribution.

Please contact Joy Sapieka (073 212 5492) or Debbie Budlender (082 579 6697) with any queries.