Liberia: Church Complains Unfair Treatment

The president of the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) Bishop Kortu K. Brown complains that the churches here were not treated fairly during the coronavirus pandemic, saying during these times, prayers are needed.

Addressing a news conference Thursday, 7 May in Monrovia, Bishop Brown said the LCC in consultation with health authorities on Tuesday resolved to make public appeal, calling on churches to observe the State of Emergency declared by the government.

As part of measures to control the spread of the coronavirus, the Liberian government closed all worship centers including churches and mosques, schools and other activities here.

But it received backlash over its abrupt closure of churches while worshipers were in service to avoid congregating as it posed health risk.

However Bishop Brown calls on churches here to continue to follow the medical guidelines for the health and well-being of the nation and their members. He also says they concluded that the churches should exercise high restraint for the resumption of regular church activities, pending health authorities' advice at the end of the second lockdown by 9 May.

He asserts that the meeting further concluded that the churches will continue their fast and prayer for the termination of the deadly coronavirus pandemic and that the church should maintain its objectivity and strengthen the partnership with the government and all other partners in the fight against the disease.

Bishop Brown reveals that the meeting with health authorities also encouraged the wearing of face masks in public places and all Liberians should abide by the social distancing.

Meanwhile, the LLC boss urges the government to stop unnecessary tension in the fight against the COVID-19, citing the recent fight between the Ministry of Information and the Press Union of Liberia as a reference.

He however calls on all church leaders to build their hopes, fortify their bodies and trust in God as the solution to the problem. Concluding, he thanks the health workers for their dedication and commitment in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.