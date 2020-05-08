Liberia: Senate Is a 'Total Big Mess'

7 May 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor And Jonathan Browne

Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darious Dillon, has branded the Liberian Senate, which he is a part of, a big mess.Senator Dillion, who is vice chairman for political affairs of the opposition Liberty Party told a press conference Tuesday that members of the Liberian Senate are concentrated on being "self-seeking", and insensitive to the plight of the Liberian people.

According to the opposition lawmaker, he is ashamed of being a member of a body which ought to be an honorable legislative body.

"We are expected to be attending to the welfare of the masses for which we were all elected, but shamelessly, we are seeking self-interest than doing the Liberian people's job."He disclosed that that following his presentation of a photograph of a three-year-old baby, who died due to serious pain suffered as a result of a pot of hot water reportedly kicked by state security in West Point Township, it was regrettable to note that members of the Senate refused to look into the matter but rather, chose to send birthday greetings to Lofa County Senator Steve Zargo.

"This is shameful and shows the lack of interest for the people that elected us to perform their duties. This is totally unacceptable! We got to be serious around here, if we want this country move from its state of backwardness and members of the Liberian Senate must take that lead." Senator Dillon lamented.

He also expressed frustration over the continued habit of majority members of the Senate abandoning Legislative sessions for the last three weeks following the approval of President George Weah's request for a state of emergency.He say the behavior by some of his colleagues was grossly undermining the performance of the Liberian Senate.

Senator Darius Dillon spoke Tuesday, this weekin a news conference held at his residence when he presented a check for Three Thousand United States dollars (US$3,000) to the chairperson of the Montserrado County development project headed by Madam Comfort Bedell.

