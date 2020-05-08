Zimbabwe: Furious Mudzuri Labels MDC Alliance 'Non-Existent Political Party' After Expulsion

8 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Top MDC official Elias Mudzuri has scornfully dismissed Thursday's reports he had been expelled from the MDC Alliance for allegedly aligning himself with MDC-T acting president Thokozani Khupe, describing the beleaguered Nelson Chamisa led opposition as a "non-existent party".

Addressing a press conference in Harare Thursday, MDC Alliance deputy chairperson, Job Sikhala announced Mudzuri, Morgen Komichi and Douglas Mwonzora had "expelled themselves" from the party on charges of working with Khupe.

The three were elected as senators on an MDC Alliance ticket in the 2018 elections. Komichi and Mwonzora also contested in the MDC Alliance congress elections in May 2019 for positions of vice president and secretary-general but lost.

"The Standing Committee noted that Morgen Komichi, Douglas Mwonzora and Elias Mudzuri expelled themselves from the MDC Alliance by joining another party and thereby automatically expelled themselves from the party which has accordingly resolved to relieve them of their positions in the party and to withdraw them from all positions to which they had been deployed by the party," Sikhala said at the media briefing at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House.

However, Mudzuri hit back at the expulsion, describing the MDC Alliance "a non-existent political party".

He called for the holding of an extraordinary congress to elect a new president to replace late founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai who died in 2018.

"How can I be fired from Parliament by a non-existent political party?" Mudzuri asked sarcastically.

"(Welshman) Ncube fired Tsvangirai (in) (2005) but the party (MDC-T) remained, (Tendai) Biti (in) (2014) did the same but left the party intact. Today (2020) Sikhala fires us but still the party shall remain. Let's go for the Extraordinary Congress," Mudzuri said.

Ncube and Biti are now both co-vice presidents in the MDC Alliance.

The MDC-T was last month ordered by the Supreme Court to convene an extraordinary congress within three months after ruling that Chamisa was an illegitimate leader of the party.

The court also appointed Khupe Acting President of the MDC-T while Mwonzora has reinstated himself as the secretary-general and Komichi as the national chairperson using the 2014 party structures as ordered by the Supreme Court.

Mwonzora this week also recalled four MDC Alliance MPs, Charlton Hwende, Thabitha Khumalo, Prosper Mutseyami and Lilian Timveous from Parliament and were immediately expelled as legislators by Speaker of the House of Assembly, Jacob Mudenda.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.