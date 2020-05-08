South Africa: Anglo American - Path to Coal Exit May Include JSE Listing

analysis

South Africa's most famous mining company aims to get rid of its coal mines in the country within three years and is planning a new stock exchange listing for the unwanted assets.

Diversified mining group Anglo American, which had already said it intends to divest itself of its thermal coal assets in South Africa, on Thursday 7 May laid out a "likely preferred exit option" that could see a JSE listing for the operations.

Pointedly, the company made the remarks in written responses to shareholders, some of whom no doubt have concerns about the lump of coal in their portfolios. Because of the links between the use of coal and climate change and pollution, fossil fuel is losing favour with investors and banks worldwide.

This means it has the full attention of boardrooms mindful of the growing importance of ESGs -- environmental, social and governance issues -- to investors and other stakeholders. And Anglo American has been working hard on its ESG profile, notably but not exclusively in areas such as health and safety.

The specific question raised was:

"How and when will stakeholders be provided with clarity and detail on the company's approach and pathway to...