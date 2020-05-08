South Africa: Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma On Amendments to Disaster Management Act Directions Regulating Municipal Functions During COVID-19 Lockdown

7 May 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, designated under section 3 of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002) has in terms of section 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 issued and gazetted amendments to directions which regulate municipal functions and governance. The directions seek to address, prevent and combat the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa.

The amended directions issued in terms of section 27(2) seek to clarify the municipal operations and governance. Directions 6.7 is hereby amended, by the substitution with the following Direction - Municipal operations and governance.

The directions seek to enable municipalities to perform various legislated functions, including the adoption of integrated development plans (IDPs) and operations relating to municipal services and revenue collection during the lockdown, in adherence to all COVID-19 public health and containment prescripts, especially those relating to gatherings, physical distancing, health and safety.

All meetings of councils, tribunals and entities, are therefore required to be hosted through virtual platforms such as teleconferencing and videoconferencing.

Communities should also be consulted using media platforms and other related alternative methods of consultation, instead of contact meetings. These consultations are geared to provide communities with an opportunity to comment on the draft IDPs and Budget.

The directions further guide that municipalities can undertake emergency procurement within the framework of the Disaster Management Act, 2002; all applicable COVID-19 regulations,l; and the National Treasury Instruction no 05 of 2020/21. All procurement undertaken during the period of the national state of disaster should be reported to the first council meeting after the lapsing or the termination of the state of disaster"

A copy of the gazetted directions can be accessed at the following link: https://bit.ly/3ceioip

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

