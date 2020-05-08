Algeria: Presidency Unveils First Draft of Amended Constitution

7 May 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The Presidency of the Republic started the distribution of the first draft of the amended Constitution to national and academic personalities, political parties, civil society organizations, trade unions and student organizations with a view to discussing and deepening it, said a statement issued by the Presidency.

"The Presidency of the Republic affirms that the text is simply a draft which can be modified by adding or deleting items," said the statement.

The Presidency also called for "strict compliance with measures to prevent the spread of the new Coronavirus (Covid-19 )."

The same source recalled the President of the Republic pledge to initiate a wide debate on this preliminary draft.

The preliminary draft was due to be unveiled earlier this year, but is has been postponed "because of the Covid-19 crisis and the impossibility of organizing public debates."

However, the president responded to the request of a number of political partners, organizations of civil society, unions and personalities insist to receive the first draft of the amended Constitution to examine it during the Ramadan and sanitary confinement.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.