Algeria: Presidency Unveils First Draft of Amended Constitution

Algiers — The Presidency of the Republic started the distribution of the first draft of the amended Constitution to national and academic personalities, political parties, civil society organizations, trade unions and student organizations with a view to discussing and deepening it, said a statement issued by the Presidency.

"The Presidency of the Republic affirms that the text is simply a draft which can be modified by adding or deleting items," said the statement.

The Presidency also called for "strict compliance with measures to prevent the spread of the new Coronavirus (Covid-19 )."

The same source recalled the President of the Republic pledge to initiate a wide debate on this preliminary draft.

The preliminary draft was due to be unveiled earlier this year, but is has been postponed "because of the Covid-19 crisis and the impossibility of organizing public debates."

However, the president responded to the request of a number of political partners, organizations of civil society, unions and personalities insist to receive the first draft of the amended Constitution to examine it during the Ramadan and sanitary confinement.