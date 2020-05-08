South Africa: Prasa Loses Millions, IPID Admits Fault in Oversight, and South Africans Wait to Hear About Repatriation Flight

analysis

Things changed overnight in South Africa on 15 March when the national state of disaster was declared -- and it won't be the last time it does. Daily Maverick's Daily Digest will provide the essential snippets of information about Covid-19 in South Africa each day. Read on to get the full picture.

The 42 days of lockdown, with no trains running, has cost the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa about R199-million and stalled its construction and procurement projects, according to its administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo. As Suné Payne reports, Mpondo added that the agency is in discussions with trade unions this week on offering voluntary severance packages to workers.

Meanwhile, IPID has admitted the police watchdog failed when it decided not to investigate the JMPD officers who allegedly stood by while SANDF members fatally assaulted Collins Khosa in Alexandra. IPID acting executive director Patrick Setshedi has said IPID investigators will be assigned to the case and submit a preliminary report by Friday. As Greg Nicolson writes, this is a small victory as Khosa's family tries to hold authorities to account.

In addition, IPID has received 83 reports on police behaviour during lockdown in the Western...