South Africa: Calls to Helpline Double As Pandemic Takes Toll On Mental Health

Experts have warned that the coronavirus pandemic has put great pressure on mental health - a situation that is compounded by the failing economy. They have also predicted an increase in domestic violence as anger levels soar.

Distress phone calls to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) have doubled during lockdown as people struggle to cope with isolation, an imploding economy and raging uncertainty, the head of operations at the NGO said on Thursday (7 May) during a webinar hosted by Business4SA.

Business4SA has co-ordinated the organised business response following President Cyril Ramaphosa's declaration of a National State of Disaster on March 15. The organisation also published guidelines to help businesses deal with mental health support and guidelines.

Cassey Chambers from Sadag said that since the start of the lockdown, on 27 March, there had been a large increase in call volumes.

"Our call volumes have doubled and the demand for our services is increasing daily. While it is still too early to give a detailed [analysis] around the figures, the top reasons people are contacting Sadag include anxiety and panic, depression, financial stress and pressure as well as asking how to access food parcels, food security, shelters,...