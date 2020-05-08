South Africa: Govt and Civil Society Must Work Together to Rebuild Our Country

opinion

The Covid-19 pandemic forces us all - government, citizens, civil society - to work towards finding a common future that rebuilds what has been destroyed by a decade of corruption and State Capture.

Government response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been a reassuring reminder that leadership matters. It has presented Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa with an opportunity to demonstrate his grit, values and ability to lead.

However, the pandemic has also highlighted the structural realities of South Africa, and the failures of our government to meaningfully address unemployment, inequality and poverty. This moment has highlighted the costs of keeping delinquents in Cabinet, and how our state struggles to implement and deliver as the capable developmental state has been torn down and collapsed.

Hundreds of thousands of South Africans have been exposed to delays in receiving their social grants and food relief coupled with the unmitigated and senseless overreach by law enforcement and government officials. Ramaphosa and his administration will need to do a great deal more to reassure South Africa that the lockdown and its measures are rational and effective, but also to provide clarity on what the path to a resumption of economic activity means while safeguarding the well-being...