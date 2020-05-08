Ghana: 2 Nigerians Granted Gh₵50,000 Bail for Flouting President's Restriction Order

8 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana

Two Nigerians who flouted the President's restriction on movement of persons in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ghana, have been granted GH₵50,000 bail by an Accra Circuit Court yesterday.

Joseph Adewale, 20, and Ajila Aliu, 32, both distributors, had pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and failing to comply with restrictions imposed on movement of persons.

The accused were each granted GH₵25,000 bail with two sureties who must reside in Accra.

The case has been adjourned to June 9, 2020.

Appearing before Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah, presiding, Chief Inspector Gulliver Tenkorang told the court that Adewale and Aliu moved around James Town to check the weight and blood pressure of residents.

He said on April 13, Isaac Ofori-Poku, the complainant, a resident of James Town spotted the accused conducting their usual business of moving from one house to another.

The court heard that the complainant who became alarmed arrested the Nigerians and handed them over to the police.

Chief Inspector Tenkorang said a search conducted on Adewale and Aliu revealed a weighing device and eight small containers of food supplement from NEOLIFE Company Limited.

He said two women from the community had told the police that they (women) patronise the service of the accused.

The Prosecutor told the court that the accused admitted the offence before they were arraigned.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.