Ghana: 2 Nigerians Granted Gh₵50,000 Bail for Flouting President's Restriction Order

Two Nigerians who flouted the President's restriction on movement of persons in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ghana, have been granted GH₵50,000 bail by an Accra Circuit Court yesterday.

Joseph Adewale, 20, and Ajila Aliu, 32, both distributors, had pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and failing to comply with restrictions imposed on movement of persons.

The accused were each granted GH₵25,000 bail with two sureties who must reside in Accra.

The case has been adjourned to June 9, 2020.

Appearing before Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah, presiding, Chief Inspector Gulliver Tenkorang told the court that Adewale and Aliu moved around James Town to check the weight and blood pressure of residents.

He said on April 13, Isaac Ofori-Poku, the complainant, a resident of James Town spotted the accused conducting their usual business of moving from one house to another.

The court heard that the complainant who became alarmed arrested the Nigerians and handed them over to the police.

Chief Inspector Tenkorang said a search conducted on Adewale and Aliu revealed a weighing device and eight small containers of food supplement from NEOLIFE Company Limited.

He said two women from the community had told the police that they (women) patronise the service of the accused.

The Prosecutor told the court that the accused admitted the offence before they were arraigned.