Tunisia: Only One More Case of COVID-19 Recorded in Tunisia

8 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A one more case of infection with COVID-19 was reported on May 6, bringing the overall number of those infected to 1,026, including 600 recoveries, the Health Ministry said in a press release.

The ministry specified that out of 412 screening tests conducted till Wednesday, 46 were carried out as part of monitoring former infection cases, bringing the overall number of conducted tests to 25,967.

The number of deaths stands at 44, the ministry pointed out.

Some 382 people infected with COVID-19 are being monitored. The number of patients in the intensive care unit stands at 22 and the number of those hospitalised at 33.

The ministry calls on Tunisians to respect the hygiene instructions and lockdown measures in all regions, to stem the spread of the virus.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.