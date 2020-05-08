Tunisia: Only One More Case of COVID-19 Recorded in Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — A one more case of infection with COVID-19 was reported on May 6, bringing the overall number of those infected to 1,026, including 600 recoveries, the Health Ministry said in a press release.

The ministry specified that out of 412 screening tests conducted till Wednesday, 46 were carried out as part of monitoring former infection cases, bringing the overall number of conducted tests to 25,967.

The number of deaths stands at 44, the ministry pointed out.

Some 382 people infected with COVID-19 are being monitored. The number of patients in the intensive care unit stands at 22 and the number of those hospitalised at 33.

The ministry calls on Tunisians to respect the hygiene instructions and lockdown measures in all regions, to stem the spread of the virus.