South Africa: The Battle Against Stigma in Eastern Cape

analysis

As the country intensifies its efforts to curb Covid-19 through mass screening and testing, the stigma associated with the disease in some communities threatens to derail these efforts.

In mid-March, Nelisa Jonas attended the funeral of a retired nurse in KwaDwesi township in Nelson Mandela Bay in Eastern Cape. Soon after, a number of Covid-19 infections in the area were traced back to this funeral. Jonas had to be tested.

Jonas told a local radio station she lived in fear after her name was publicly linked to the funeral. On social media, people were cautioned to stay away from her because she had either tested positive or was refusing to be tested.

Jonas said when she saw messages from the Department of Health encouraging those who had been at the funeral to get tested, she immediately went to Motherwell Health Care Centre. Before she had received the results of her test, her name had begun circulating on social media.

"The department informed me I tested negative and no one is taking responsibility for how my name landed up on social media," she lamented. "The community had not taken the news well and people are not comfortable with having me around...