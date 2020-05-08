South Africa: Nation Must Move Towards a Democratised and Recalibrated Food System

analysis

The Covid-19 crisis has exposed the stark inequalities that persist in our society. Vast disparities in access to healthcare, food, shelter, personal safety, water, transport and communications have been laid bare.

Aside from imposing a lockdown, the government has been in disarray in responding to the urgent food needs of millions of people who have either been thrown out of employment or have lived a survivalist, hand-to-mouth existence from day to day, eking out small bits of money from wherever they can in order to get food for themselves and their dependents.

The Department of Social Development (DSD), the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and other government agencies have provided some food parcels, but these are woefully inadequate to meet the explosion of additional demand in the face of the lockdown and sudden loss of income-generating opportunities.

Even at maximum capacity, government services can only scratch the surface of the immediate need. In wards across the country, where demand is in the thousands, government budgets can only accommodate a response of less than 100 food parcels. The Solidarity Fund is providing some assistance, but this is a trickle rather than the flood it needs to be and is tied...