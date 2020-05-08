South Africa: COVID-19 and Nation's Macroeconomic Responses - Lessons From the Great Recession of 2007-09

8 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Alexis Habiyaremye, Peter Jacobs, Pelontle Lekomanyane and Olebogeng Molewa

Reliable forecasts suggest that SA's national economic output for this year might slump by at least 5%, a situation likely to worsen as the Covid-19 depression endures. In response to this economic crisis, the country started phasing in a multifaceted macroeconomic recovery plan. However, it is unclear if this plan is adequate in light of the acuteness of the socioeconomic crisis and if it incorporates measures to evade policy mistakes of the global Great Recession of 2007-2009.

Enough fiscal and monetary interventions?

South Africa has been lauded for its early and aggressive anti-Covid-19 interventions. Stringent global travel restrictions blocked the importation of the coronavirus through infected travellers, the conduit for the country's first wave of positive cases. The extended lockdown has helped to slow local transmissions, shutting down non-essential economic sectors. In addition, the community screening, tracing and test-referrals with the aid of community health workers, and a jobs scheme premised on public works principles, is the hallmark of the Ramaphosa administration's pro-activeness to prevent an uncontrollable escalation of viral infections in poor communities.

These measures appear sensible if the Covid-19 pandemic is confined to a health crisis. Hard realities, however, suggest that such a constricted view is skewed and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.