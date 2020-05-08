Zimbabwe in Urgent Need of U.S.$84.9m for National COVID-19 Response - UN

The United Nations and humanitarian partners operating in Zimbabwe have appealed for an urgent US$84.9 million to respond to both immediate public health crisis and secondary impacts of COVID-19 pandemic on vulnerable communities.

The request is in addition to the US$715 million appeal for the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) launched on 2 April bringing the total to nearly US$800 million.

"This additional appeal is part of the GHRP (Global Human Response Plan) which will contribute to Zimbabwe's national response on COVID-19, particularly addressing the most vulnerable, including children, the elderly, women, people with disabilities, people living with HIV, refugees, migrants, and those affected by drought and food insecurity," UN Resident Coordinator in Zimbabwe Maria Ribeiro said Thursday.

Ribeiro appealed to all humanitarian and development partners to redouble their efforts to ensure timely and adequate response in order to mitigate the triple crisis of socio-economic challenge, drought and COVID-19 in Zimbabwe.

Launching the updated GHRP, UN humanitarian chief, Mark Lowcock also called for swift and determined action to avoid the most destabilising effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zimbabwe has 34 confirmed coronavirus cases, four deaths, and five recoveries.