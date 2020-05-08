Tunisia: Individual Classified As Dangerous, Arrested By Anti-Terrorism Brigade (National Guard)

8 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — An individual, classified as dangerous and suspected of belonging to Daesh terrorist organisation, was arrested by the National Research Unit into Terrorist Crimes, stemming from the National Guard and the Research and Investigation Brigade of Ettadhamen district.

According to a National Guard press release, this individual was trained in intelligence, information collection, enlisting recruits and handling of explosives in terms of manufacture, transport and installation.

The Public Prosecutor's office at the Counter-terrorism Judicial Pole seized the case and ordered to place him into custody.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.