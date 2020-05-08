Tunisia: Individual Classified As Dangerous, Arrested By Anti-Terrorism Brigade (National Guard)

Tunis/Tunisia — An individual, classified as dangerous and suspected of belonging to Daesh terrorist organisation, was arrested by the National Research Unit into Terrorist Crimes, stemming from the National Guard and the Research and Investigation Brigade of Ettadhamen district.

According to a National Guard press release, this individual was trained in intelligence, information collection, enlisting recruits and handling of explosives in terms of manufacture, transport and installation.

The Public Prosecutor's office at the Counter-terrorism Judicial Pole seized the case and ordered to place him into custody.