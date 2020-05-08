South Africa: Do You Know This Child? Cops Need Help Reuniting Boy With Family

8 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

Police in Lulekani, outside Phalaborwa, Limpopo, need the public's help to reunite a lost child with his family.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, is alleged that a passer-by found Matome Mathebula, aged five to seven, while roaming the streets of Lulekani at about 13:00 on Thursday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the child boarded a taxi with the assistance by his mother, Nkateko Mathebula, from Matiko-Xikaya, to visit his father, Lebo Ramano, in a Lulekani settlement, Ngoepe said.

But when Matome arrived, his father was nowhere to be found.

"His father never arrived to fetch him at the taxi rank and cannot be located," Ngoepe added.

He said: "The lost boy is alleged to be a scholar at Shiphamela Primary School in the Lulekani policing precinct."

Anyone who has information that can help to reunite the child with his family, should contact Captain Dlamini on 066 471 8961/ 079 889 5259/ 015 783 5000, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or the nearest police station.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

