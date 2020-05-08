Zimbabwe: U.S.$30k Fraud Lands 2 Executives in Court

Two Countryside Leaf Tobacco executives yesterday appeared in court for alleged theft of trust property after they received US$30 000 for a tobacco sales floor system for the firm and allegedly converted it to their own use.

Andrew Matenga (40), who is the firm's operations director allegedly connived with Isheunesu Moyo (41), a marketing executive at the firm, to commit the offence.

The two appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko charged with theft of trust property and were granted $500 bail each with their trial beginning on June 2.

As part of their bail conditions, the duo was ordered not to visit their workplace until the matter was finalised.

They were also ordered not to interfere with witnesses and to continue residing at their given addresses.

Matenga and Moyo unsuccessfully applied to be allowed to visit the firm but the court ruled that considering the offence was allegedly committed at work, it would not be in the interest of justice to allow them to go there before the matter was finalised.

The complainant is the firm's co-director Mr Paul Masarirambi.

According to the State, Matenga is responsible for the day-to-day running of the firm, while Moyo is responsible for soliciting for clients.

Prosecutor Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa alleged that on April 4, Mr Masarirambi was approached by the two with a request for US$30 000 which they said was for the installation of a tobacco sales floor system and advised them to check with him the following day. On April 5, the complainant allegedly handed over the money to the pair in the presence of Milton Chigumbura.

It is alleged that the two converted the money to their own use and nothing was recovered despite persistent demands.