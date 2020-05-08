Zimbabwe: Gweru Secures Two-Week Supply of Water Chemicals

Gweru City Council has secured a two-week supply of water treatment chemicals and urgently needs $1,2 million to pay off its supplier, IE Davies in Harare, the mayor Councillor Josiah Makombe has said.

IE Davies has reportedly blacklisted Gweru the council and is now demanding payment upfront before it can supply chemicals to the local authority.

In an interview, Clr Makombe said IE Davis had agreed to supply the local authority with a two-week supply pending payment of the $1,2 million debt.

"We have averted a potential disaster by securing water chemicals that, however can only take us for the next two weeks.

"Our suppliers have given us a condition to clear the $1,2 million debt that we owe them before they could commit themselves to supply us in bulk," he said.

Clr Makombe appealed to residents to service their accounts to enable them to pay off the debt.

"Our appeal to the residents is that they should also play the ball for us to continue providing service," he said.

Clr Makombe said the local authority owes IE Davis company about $1,2 million from previous supplies. Mayor Makombe said the local authority was using water treatment chemicals worth $800 000 every month a development, which he said needed constant revenue inflows in council coffers.

"We use water treatment chemicals worth $800 000 per month and what it means is that we need to devise measures to ensure that those who are not servicing their accounts do so.

"The only available measure is to hand over defaulters to our debt collectors so that we recover the money. We are owed more than $85 million in unpaid rates," said Clr Makombe.