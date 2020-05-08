Zimbabwe: Gweru Secures Two-Week Supply of Water Chemicals

8 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Gweru City Council has secured a two-week supply of water treatment chemicals and urgently needs $1,2 million to pay off its supplier, IE Davies in Harare, the mayor Councillor Josiah Makombe has said.

IE Davies has reportedly blacklisted Gweru the council and is now demanding payment upfront before it can supply chemicals to the local authority.

In an interview, Clr Makombe said IE Davis had agreed to supply the local authority with a two-week supply pending payment of the $1,2 million debt.

"We have averted a potential disaster by securing water chemicals that, however can only take us for the next two weeks.

"Our suppliers have given us a condition to clear the $1,2 million debt that we owe them before they could commit themselves to supply us in bulk," he said.

Clr Makombe appealed to residents to service their accounts to enable them to pay off the debt.

"Our appeal to the residents is that they should also play the ball for us to continue providing service," he said.

Clr Makombe said the local authority owes IE Davis company about $1,2 million from previous supplies. Mayor Makombe said the local authority was using water treatment chemicals worth $800 000 every month a development, which he said needed constant revenue inflows in council coffers.

"We use water treatment chemicals worth $800 000 per month and what it means is that we need to devise measures to ensure that those who are not servicing their accounts do so.

"The only available measure is to hand over defaulters to our debt collectors so that we recover the money. We are owed more than $85 million in unpaid rates," said Clr Makombe.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.