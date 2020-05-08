Tanzania: Sports for Health Campaign Can Fight COVID-19 Scare

UNLIKE in the past when participating in sports was solely meant for the youth or the young generation, sports, at this time of coronavirus scare, must be an all-age practice.

Coronavirus, which has ravaged all countries of the world, has been in one way or another, calling us to observe mental and physical fitness rules altogether, with cleanness as major measure of safety. This has been said over and over again.

It was reiterated by President John Magufuli, who made it clear in Chato, Geita, that sport activities are vital tools in creating healthy bodies and minds at this time when mankind faces the virus threat.

The President said on Sunday that he was even thinking on letting the Mainland Premier League resume soon, while insisting the sportsmen and women's fitness was apparent, and that's why he has not heard of any sport person being among those infected by the Covid-19.

His very sports-friendly statement during a brief swearing in ceremony of Mwigulu Nchemba as the new Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs held in Chato, Geita Region, received a huge support from the entire sports fraternity.

"I am planning to let the league resume in the near future so that people can start playing and be watched on TV, it is only that we just need to put in place good measures to facilitate that".

"So far, I have not heard of any sports person who has been infected by the Coronavirus, meaning that those who embrace sport activities are not easily attacked by the Covid-19, therefore if we ban them from partaking in sports, by implication, we want them to suffer from the Covid-19 disease," Magufuli said.

Sport activities, including the Mainland Premier League, were suspended countrywide in mid-March this year when the government banned public gatherings.

"I understand, although people have been affected by coronavirus, I am yet to see an athlete suffering from it. This shows that those who exercise regularly are not easily affected by the coronavirus. "If we deny them to play football, in essence, we are telling them to get coronavirus, by implications. "Covid-19 is a disease that will remain with us, same way as TB and even AIDS, and we must not stop our daily activities!"

Even prior to the suspension, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, who was the guest of honour during a football match between Tanzania and Burundi at the National Stadium, described sports as an important tool to unite people.

The PM said sports can be an important tool towards enhancing unity and friendship, which is very beneficial to health, and advised officials to be fully engaged in them. It is very clear that obesity, blood pressure, hypertension and diabetes will become history if sport for health is developed to become everyone's culture.

The health benefits of playing sports include proper weight management; efficient functioning of the heart, controlled diabetes, lower cholesterol levels, improved blood circulation, lower hypertension and stress levels.

We have noted through what we have seen among golfers and legislators who took part in two separate events that sport helps in toning muscles and strengthening bones.

It also brings positive energy, discipline, and helps in building self-esteem and mutual respect. Playing sports is a favorite activity for many people around the world. It provides us with enjoyment and freshens up our minds. However, engaging in sports is actually more than mere running, jumping, or kicking the ball on the field.

Indulging in sports helps our body to function smoothly and more efficiently. Sport involves the activity of each and every muscle in our body. This strengthens the body and promotes good health. Engaging in sport helps the heart in pumping more blood because it is a type of workout for the body.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Coronavirus Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Scientific findings indicate that sports help insulin to perform in a better manner. This helps diabetic people to make the most of insulin present in their body. Sports can deal a blow to obesity, a problem facing millions of people across the world.

Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, may result in stroke or heart disease. Hypertension can be prevented by being physically active or by engaging in sports. Sports also help in maintaining lower levels of bad cholesterol.

Some experiments indicate that compared to athletes, bad cholesterol levels in sedentary people was much higher, while good cholesterol levels were significantly higher in athletes. Regularly indulging in exercises and sports makes the body immune to many diseases that usually affect a person due to weak immunity.

Playing sports increases sweat production and removes toxins. Due to the rise in body temperature, the chances of bacterial growth also lessen. Sport is actually the best form of work out for muscles.