Tanzania: Research Touted Best Method to Beat COVID-19 Effects

AGRICULTURAL experts in the country have urged the government to allow continuation of key agricultural researches and field tours, with an eye to serve the economy.

They said that the spreading of Covid-19 pandemic throughout the globe might disturb key agricultural researches, a poor development which disturbs economies.

However, they observed that research plays a paramount role in advancing the key sector which the nation's economy depends on, whereby the current data indicates that an average of 80 per cent of Tanzanians is employed within the sector.

While it is well known that the agricultural sector accounts for 30per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the side is likely to be affected by the current killer virus, which is projected to lead to economic hardships in the near future.

According to Senior Plant Breeder for TARI-Hombolo Centre, Dr Lameck Nyaligwa, researches were key for the progress of the crucial sector.

"Farmers are important components in seed breeding processes, particularly through participatory variety selection (PVS). For instance, he said, the centre, Hombolo, is currently undertaking the Sorghum and Millet Preliminary Yield Trial which needs participation of farmers in order to be approved.

He noted however that in order for the researched seeds to be approved by the Tanzania Official Seed Certification Institute (TOSCI), farmers must play a pivotal role.

"There are a number of agricultural research projects under the lucrative financial funds from local and international organisations in Tanzania, which can be hindered by the coronavirus curfew if the government will not treat this sector with utmost care," he said.

He added that it was prudent that the government allows the said researchers to allow experts to continue with their activities in the current catastrophic period, because development of the agriculture sector, which is prime for the welfare of the country's human resource banks on it.