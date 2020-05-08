Tanzania: UDSM's 1.5bn/-for COVID-19 Research

IN response to the most serious global health threat in a century, the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) has allocated 1.5bn/-for funding proposals on the impact of Covid-19 and other research themes.

The pandemic is having a catastrophic impact on the most vulnerable communities worldwide and threatens progress in economic growth.

According to the statement issued by the office of Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research), the varsity is encouraging its researchers to do more research related to the global pandemic of Covid-19 and it is proposed the studies to focus on economic, political and social implications of the deadly novel virus.

Moreover, the University is conducting applied research on the use of traditional medicine to treat the associated symptoms of COVID-19 particularly respiratory diseases.

Last Sunday, President John Magufuli asked various institution including higher learning institutions to conduct scientific research on traditional medicines that could help to curb the covid-19.

On Thursday, the office of UDSM Deputy Vice Chancellor informed the public that the varsity was doing everything in its capacity to come up with the solution to the problem.

According to the statement, so far, the varsity has already formed a team of staff members to work on designing and developing an electro-mechanical ventilator.

"A team of staff members at the University of Dar es Salaam is currently working on designing and developing an electro-mechanical ventilator," reads part of the statement.

Moreover, the University is also engaged in identifying, screening and analysing available compounds and toxins in the selected natural products such as fruits, vegetables, medicinal plants for fortification and developing nutraceutical products.

"The focus is directed to antioxidants, anti-coagulant and anti-inflammatory natural products," reads the statement.

It was further established that as an academic institution, which also engage in various research studies, the oldest higher learning institution has already started the production of hand sanitisers by adhering to the WHO and TMDA standards.

The University produces the raw materials needed including the making of ethanol and other needed ingredients.

Also the Textile Unit of the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering in collaboration with the Technology Development and Transfer Centre (TDTC) of the University of Dar es Salaam has started production of three layer hi-tech face masks. The daily production capacity is 250 masks.

The masks are already being used by the members of the University community.

The University also through the Technology Development and Transfer Centre (TDTC) has designed and developed two types of hand-washing machines, automatic and foot operated.

On Monday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) welcomed repurposing drugs, traditional medicines and developing new therapies in the search for potential treatments for the deadly virus around the world.

In its statement, the organisation said it recognises that traditional, complementary and alternative medicines have many benefits and Africa has a long history of traditional medicine and practitioners that play an important role in providing care to populations.

According to WHO, medicinal plants such as Artemisia annua are being considered as possible treatments for Covid-19 and should be tested for efficacy and adverse side effects.

The Head of Traditional Medicines Department at the National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR), Dr Justine Omolo, said the move by WHO was something that his institution had been doing and that it had already came up with a formulation 'nutrition therapy' that intends to ease the symptoms of Covid- 19.

"The recent formulation introduced by NIMR is not a cure but it aims at helping Covid-19 patients with severe flu and dry cough as the main symptoms of the respiratory disease," he noted.

Dr Omolo stated that they had already applied for ethical clearance certificate so that they can be allowed to conduct research and administer the formulation to patients in order to collect data.