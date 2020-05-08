Liberia: George Varney Curtis, Brewerville Former City Mayor, Dies of COVID-19

The death is announced of the former City Mayor of Brewerville, George Varney Curtis. Family sources in Liberia said they received the death news about Curtis from New York, United States of America early Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

"We learned that he died of the deadly Coronavirus. When we heard that he contracted the virus we were in prayers for a few weeks but at last, he gave up the ghost," Tony Curtis, younger brother of the deceased, told the Daily Observer yesterday via mobile.phone.

George V. Curtis, or Curtis, as he was popularly called by many of his peers and supporters, served as City Mayor for Brewerville under the second and final tenure of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

He ran for the seat of Representative for Montserrado County Electoral District #17 (Brewerville part of the District) in 2017 but lost to Hanson Kiazolu, former Comptroller at the Ministry of Finance, during former President Sirleaf's administration.

In 2017, the late Mr. Curtis resigned from the Alternative National Congress (ANC) of businessman Alexander B. Cummings due to what he referred to as the political party's refusal to adhere to the tenets of democracy in its primary convention for the determination of candidates to contest on the party's ticket.

His resignation stemmed from the point that Mr. Abraham C. Sesay (also of the ANC at the time) was unilaterally selected by party executives for Representative candidacy in Montserrado District #17, instead of going through the due procedures set by the party convention and executive committee.

Curtis filed a complaint to the National Elections Commission's (NEC) hearing office and after a period of investigation, he was declared winner of the matter and the ANC was ordered to rerun the primary in order to determine legally who should become the candidate for the party in Montserrado District #17.

"Because the ANC has refused to adhere to the advice of the NEC, I hereby tender in my resignation from the polity party. I am not interested in working with a system that does not respect the rule of law," he said at the time, as he tendered in his resignation from the party.

Later, Curtis joined Vision for Liberia Transformation (VOLT) party, through which he contested in the Representative election.

He came third in the race by accumulating 5,675 or 41.5% votes as compared to Hanson Kiazolu's 7,924 or 20.2% votes. Kiazolu ran on the ticket of the former ruling Unity Party (UP).

Several residents of Montserrado District #17, Liberia at large and the world over have begun pouring in their tributes to the fallen Mayor.

"Hon. George V. Curtis, We love you but God loves you the most. Rest on my Brother. My heartfelt condolences to the family," Mr. Abraham Sesay, ANC's Representative candidate who came second to Kiazolu wrote on his Facebook account.

Former and fallen Mayor Curtis was the proprietor and chief executive officer of Crystal Ball Hall and Life Radio Station in Brewerville, outside Monrovia.

James Johnson, manager of Life Radio, eulogized his fallen boss on his official Facebook account as: "Your legacy remains engraved in our hearts.

"To some, you were a father of few, but us that know, countless you fathered. Humility was what you offered; even to those who were below the belt. An entrepreneur of humanity you were, trading kindness for backbite to those who despised. Your anger was like morning dew, fading away when the daylight of compassion emerged. Even your political rivals mourn. For hearts bleed with grief, and our eyes deluged by tears. You have been an asset all these years."

Mr. Tony Curtis said several other residents of District 17, including Representative Hanson Kiazolu have sent in their condolences as the family, Liberia and several other friends across the world mourn the loss of Mr. George V. Curtis.