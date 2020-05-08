Liberia: Speaker Chambers Joins COVID-19 Fight

In the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic which is destroying economic growth around the world with Liberia being counted as one of the COVID-19 hit countries, the Speaker of the 54th Legislature of the Republic of Liberia, Rep. Bhofal Chambers, on Wednesday, May 2, 2020, made several stops in central Monrovia, distributing several anti-coronavirus materials and rice (Liberians stable food) to people.

The Speaker kind gesture of identifying with the people of Monrovia was initiated following the State of Emergency approval by the Joint Chamber of the Liberia Parliament because of the Coronavirus outbreak which is seeing a rapid spread in the country.

Since the outbreak, Liberia has been significantly impacted struggling to stop the spread of the virus with a death rate of about 8.8%. Liberia lacks the resources to contain the spread of the virus, medical supplies, and proper treatment to patients.

The Pleebo Sodoken District Representative and Speaker of the 54th Legislature also distributed several bags of rice to the people of his district in Maryland County. House Speaker Bhofal Chambers previously accepted over thirty per cent (30%) pay cut during the harmonization period in Liberia joining ranks with several House Speakers on the continent to identify with people in their various constituencies using different means.

Some of the donations among African House Speakers include; Thirty Percent (30%) pay cut donated by the Kenyan Senate Speaker Hon. Justin Muturi, two-month salaries donation made by the Nigerian House Speaker Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, three-month salaries donation made by the Ghanaian House Speaker Hon. Prof. Mike Oquaye, and Ugandan House Speaker Rebecca Kadaga who also donated several anti-coronavirus materials to Kamuli District Covid-19 taskforce.

The Liberian House Speaker remains focused on his district development and over the weekend completed a bridge project with an estimated worth of over Forty Thousand United States Dollars (US$40,000.00) to facilitate pedestrian movement.

Several residents in his district continue to express deep joy over the bridge completion in the wake of the upcoming raining season that posed an unbearable situation in the Glebioneneken Community for many years. Maryland County Assistant Superintendent for Development Hon. Robin Scott in March 2020 posted on his Facebook page with the caption, "At the Glebioneneken Bridge, Pleebo city. Courtesy of Speaker Chambers" and another post on May 2, 2020, with the caption

"The Mayor and I were present. Bravo to Speaker Chambers for Job well done."

Speaker Chambers is a man who spent his life in academia endeavouring to build the human resource capacity of his constituents. From 2006 to 2020, more than 1000 students have benefited from his scholarship program. Parents over the years have appreciated their Representative, Dr. Chambers for such great undertaking.

He believes that in educating one child, a person is brightening the future of that family. He is convinced that one of the greatest ways to appreciate his constituents is through the provision of scholarship for his people, especially the underprivileged.

During the Ebola plight, he was the only Lawmaker who financially supported the county health team and assisted the only quarantined suspected Ebola patient to restart his life. Like all other contributors in the country, he provided other Ebola prevention materials to help save lives in his home county of Maryland.

In March 2014, the Ebola disease was recorded in Liberia becoming an epidemic spreading all over the country and took the lives of more than 3,000 Liberians. The government is doing all in its power to avoid a repeat of the Ebola failure for this ongoing COVID-19 fight. Liberia is requesting assistance in the form of protective gear and other necessary donations to fight and contain the virus and protect its citizens.