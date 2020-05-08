Nigeria: Plateau Women Rig Up Hand-Washing Device

Jos — For many rural dwellers in Plateau State, the COVID-19 pandemic has served as a reminder of a tradition in hygiene practised in various communities for decades.

Many remember the tradition of hand-washing, which has now become necessary in the effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic, as a regular thing in their communities. Regular hand washing was mandatory for children before they were allowed to eat while adults ensured compliance in every household.

Our correspondent, who spoke with some women across some of the communities, gathered that some years back some of them were trained by the office of the Social Investment Programme (SIP) on how to construct handwashing device using local materials.

Etele Ibrahim from Jingir in Bassa Local Government Area of the state said they were taught how to construct the hand-washing mechanism at the SIP training long before the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

She said with the outbreak of the pandemic, the device came in handy in observing the handwashing regime.

She said it cost almost nothing to construct since it required just some sticks, ropes and a keg to store water.

Rahab Bawa, from Zabolo community, said she mounted her own at her gate and everyone coming into her house will have to wash his or her hand before entering.

Bawa, who said she has been practising hand washing before the coronavirus reared its head, added that she had also taught her children how to construct it.

A resident, Umar Musa, said he used specific kinds of stick which are more durable to rig the handwashing device up.

He said the sticks are currently sold for N500 to those who could not go into the bush to get theirs, adding that he is currently constructing some for people in his area.

He said since he constructed one in his house, he felt safer to shake hands with people because he was sure he washed his hands before entering his house.