Nigeria: Plateau Women Rig Up Hand-Washing Device

8 May 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dickson S. Adama

Jos — For many rural dwellers in Plateau State, the COVID-19 pandemic has served as a reminder of a tradition in hygiene practised in various communities for decades.

Many remember the tradition of hand-washing, which has now become necessary in the effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic, as a regular thing in their communities. Regular hand washing was mandatory for children before they were allowed to eat while adults ensured compliance in every household.

Our correspondent, who spoke with some women across some of the communities, gathered that some years back some of them were trained by the office of the Social Investment Programme (SIP) on how to construct handwashing device using local materials.

Etele Ibrahim from Jingir in Bassa Local Government Area of the state said they were taught how to construct the hand-washing mechanism at the SIP training long before the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

She said with the outbreak of the pandemic, the device came in handy in observing the handwashing regime.

She said it cost almost nothing to construct since it required just some sticks, ropes and a keg to store water.

Rahab Bawa, from Zabolo community, said she mounted her own at her gate and everyone coming into her house will have to wash his or her hand before entering.

Bawa, who said she has been practising hand washing before the coronavirus reared its head, added that she had also taught her children how to construct it.

A resident, Umar Musa, said he used specific kinds of stick which are more durable to rig the handwashing device up.

He said the sticks are currently sold for N500 to those who could not go into the bush to get theirs, adding that he is currently constructing some for people in his area.

He said since he constructed one in his house, he felt safer to shake hands with people because he was sure he washed his hands before entering his house.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.