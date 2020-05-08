Nigeria: Jos Community Implores LGA to Provide Dumpsters, Dumping Grounds

Jos — Residents of Anguwan Rogo have appealed to the Chairman, Management Committee of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau, to provide the area with dustbins and dumping grounds for refuse disposals.

The community made the plea during evacuation of refuse indiscriminately disposed by people in the area.

Shafi'u Muhammad Abdullahi, a youth leader in the community, said the area was in serious need of dumpsters and a particular place where residents of the community would be dumping refuse.

He said: "The flagrant dumping of refuse resulting in blockage of the waterways may put the community at risk of higher cases of water and airborne diseases.

"It can also cause flooding when it rains. That is why we are begging the local government to come to our aid.

Shafi'u however called on residents of the community to ensure proper disposal of refuse and stop dumping in the water ways, thanking the council boss for his previous contribution to the area.