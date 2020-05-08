Nigeria: Windstorm Destroys Classroom Blocks in Bauchi

Bauchi — A windstorm has destroyed a newly renovated primary school building in Dabe village in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Inspecting the collapsed building, the State Universal Basic Education Board Chairman, Dr. Abubakar Sheikh Dahiru, wondered how the structures, which were renovated two years ago, would suddenly collapse.

He said government spent N5 billion to either renovate or build 1,000 classrooms in all parts of the state since its inception.

Dr. Dahiru ordered the contractors that renovated the building to go back to the site and execute a quality job.

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

He also set up a powerful committee to investigate the causes of the collapsed building and to report to the board within one week.

The chairman urged communities to report any contractor who is not executing a quality job in their area and pledged to blacklist any erring contractor and sanction any erring engineer.

Earlier, the ouncilor in the area, Hudu Isa, commended the chairman for visiting the site.