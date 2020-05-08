Namibia: 500 Retrenched During Lockdown

7 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

A total of 543 employees were retrenched at 10 companies during the lockdown.

The retrenchments, which took place from 27 March to 27 April 2029 occurred in the Khomas, Erongo and Hardap regions.

In a statement, the Labour ministry's executive director Bro-Mathew Shinguadja said most of the retrenchments were in the Khomas region with 406 job losses.

"In construction, 22 were retrenched, five in transport and storage, 374 in the accommodation and food services sectors, and five in other services and activities.

"Erongo region followed with 131 employees in the mining and quarrying sector, and Hardap region with six employees in accommodation and food services sectors," he said.

Shinguadja said these retrenchments occurred despite the proclamation number 16 of the State of Emergency due to Covid-19 which provides for the suspension of provisions of certain laws, and deals with the incidental matters arising from the suspension of the operations of such laws, including the Labour Act.

"The proclamation prohibits retrenchments during lockdown period, however, if after the lockdown, an employee wishes to collectively dismiss employees for reasons related to the actual or potential impact of Covid-19, the employer must do so in compliance with section 33 and 34 of the Labour Act," he said.

More From: Namibian

