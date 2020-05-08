Tanzania: COVID-19 - Tanzania's Semi-Autonomous Island of Zanzibar Records 29 New Cases

Tanzania's semi-autonomous island Zanzibar has reported 29 new Covid-19 cases, bringing total to 134.

Zanzibari Health Minister Hamad Rashid Mohammed on Thursday said of those patients, sixteen are from Unguja while 13 are from Pemba, all Tanzanians.

"For Zanzibar alone, confirmed cases of the pandemic has now reached 134, an addition of twenty-nine new patients from 105 confirmed cases announced on April 26," Mr Mohammed said in statement.

He said that ten more people have been discharged from hospital raising the total recoveries to 16.

Meanwhile, seven days have passed since mainland Tanzania updated its coronavirus figures. Authorities say they are still working on a comprehensive report which might be out by Monday, May 11.

On Sunday, President John Magufuli raised concerns over the effectiveness of virus testing kits and lab technicians.

He ordered an investigation which led to the suspension of two officials of the National Health Laboratory.

Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu also formed a special committee to probe concerns raised by the President.

First reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019, coronavirus has infected at least 3,870,300 people worldwide by May 7.

The total number of deaths worldwide was 267,717 and that of recoveries at 1,326,558.

For which Africa had 52,175 confirmed cases with 2,024 deaths and 17,819 recoveries according to Africa Centres for Disease Control (Africa CDC).