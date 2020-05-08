Namibia: Erongo to Donate Fish to Kunene

7 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Clemans Miyanicwe

The governor of Erongo region, Neville Andre told The Namibian at Ani#Chab village on Tuesday that Kunene region will receive fish for it's residents.

Andre revealed that Kunene region will receive fifty boxes of 20kg boxes of fish. The fish is expected to be given to Kunene region in coming days.

"This is a donation of various companies. We ask the private sector to come on board and assist the government," Andre told The Namibian on Tuesday.

Andre revealed that the region will also seek partnerships that will consist of cultural tourism, local economic, Small and Medium Enterprise (SME's) and water infrastructure.

The Kunene region governor, Marius Sheya on Tuesday together with Andre handed over food parcels to residents on both sides of the two regions. The two governors want to partner up in various sectors to develop their regions.

Andre said that the areas such Ani#Chab are stricken by drought and it's one of the problems that need to be addressed.

