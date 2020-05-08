Nigeria: Judge Who Annulled June 12 Election Is Dead

The judge who annulled the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Justice Dahiru Saleh, is dead. A family source, who disclosed this yesterday, said Saleh was buried at the palace of the Emir of Azare around 4:30pm yesterday.

Until his death, he held the title of "Mutawalle" of Katagum emirate in Bauchi State. He was the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Chief MKO Abiola was leading Bashir Tofa, his the National Republican Convention rival, by a wide margin in the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election when the exercise was cancelled ahead of the final announcement of results.

Saleh had annulled the election based on the order of the Military President, Gen. General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd). died in detention.

Born on August 22, 1939, he attended Azare Primary School between 1948 and 1951; Azare Senior Primary School between 1952 and 1955; and Barewa College, Zaria from 1956 to 1960.

He then proceeded to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and later Council of Legal Education London.