Lesotho: Thabane Sets Retirement Date

Photo: GCIS/Flickr
Prime Minister Tom Thabane of Lesotho (file photo).
7 May 2020
Lesotho Times (Maseru)

Embattled Prime Minister Thomas Thabane says he will step down on 29 May 2020.

He, however, said he will only go on that date if the governing coalition and his own All Basotho Convention (ABC) party expedite the processes to facilitate his retirement.

In a televised address to the nation on Thursday, the 80-year-old Mr Thabane said he was merely restating his earlier position, first announced in January 2020, to "voluntarily" give up power by July 2020 latest. He said although his mandate expired in 2022, he had seen it fit to go earlier because he no longer had the stamina and vitality required for the top job.

"... It is my wish to retire by the 31st of July 2020 or earlier date of the 29th of May 2020 if all the necessary conditions for my retirement are put in place," Mr Thabane said.

"Allow me to announce today that one significant step leading to my retirement has been completed with the enactment of the ninth amendment to the constitution. As a result, the government and the political party I lead (ABC) will coordinate the process of my retirement in a mature manner and with a view to ensuring the continued stability of Lesotho as well as guaranteeing that our country is on a good course to reconciliation, unity and economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic that is wreaking havoc in the world today."

He added that he hoped preparations would be finalised to enable him to leave by month-end.

Read the original article on Lesotho Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Lesotho Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.