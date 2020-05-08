Namibia: Dj Lisch Premieres Donluafrica Playlist

30 April 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Strauss Lunyangwe

As most industries have come to a standstill due to Covid-19, the situation has not deterred others from trying to keep the music sector alive.

DonluAfrica Playlist which premiered last week on Touch FM with Lischen Khachas, better known as DJ Lisch, is set to keep local music in the ears of listeners.

The show focuses on highlighting the best that Namibian music has to offer and features everything new and fresh in terms of sound.

DJ Lisch told Entertainment Now! that entities in the country such as Touch FM and others should now more than ever start partnering up with the arts industry for it to grow positively.

"I think every entity, whether in broadcasting or not, should strive to contribute positively towards the growth of the Namibian music and arts industry and of course, Touch FM and a representative of the youth saw it as an opportunity to contribute its part with this partnership. It's just one of many ways," she explained.

The show is the brainchild of DonluAfrica's Llewelyn Adams, since the website is there to help promote local music and serves as a platform that has become popular amongst Namibians and other Africans to source Namibian music.

The popular DJ believes the country has an abundance of talent that should be nurtured for it to become a force to be reckoned with on a regional or global scale, hence the importance of having such collaborative efforts.

"To be honest, Namibian artists are very talented. I have seen and heard so much beautiful music come out over the years, and it goes unrecognized. Producers have learned new skills, upcoming ones are so creative and the sound has evolved so I only see big things for those who continue to push and work hard."

She urged everyone to keep supporting local music and have Namibian artists also trending on the global scale. "Others are trending because their country pushes them. I want to encourage corporates to invest more in bigger ways, recognise and appreciate local talent and be fair with opportunities," she said.

DJ Lisch is also currently working hard on a new single to be released this year and wants it to be released strategically as she has roped in a great vocalist this time around.

DonluAfrica Playlist airs every Wednesday's at 18:00 with a repeat every Saturday on Touch FM.

