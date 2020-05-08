Namibia: NWR Prepares for Post-COVID-19

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) management says the institutions have been hard at work addressing some limitations it identified within some of its resorts in the Etosha National Park. At the same time, NWR has been preparing its soon-to-be-launched Hospitality Institute (HI) for later this year.

With the absence of tourists at various resorts due to travel restrictions that were instituted by government, aimed at safeguarding Namibian lives, NWR saw an opportunity to fast-track the work started before the travel restrictions were introduced. So far, Okaukuejo has seen the renovation of the campsite ablution and field kitchen. At Halali, attention has been placed on improving the look and feel of the resort.

"These renovations aimed to ensure that we can give our guests the best possible experience when they visit us. With the opening of the National Parks, we would like to encourage families to visit us as we currently have a special where all our rooms excluding food and beverages are N$600 (except Khorixas single rooms, Hardap dormitories, Shark Island Lighthouse and Mile 108 Fisherman chalets). Our campers will be happy to know that they will wil

only pay N$100 per person", highlighted Matthias Ngwangwama, NWR acting managing director.

At the same time, NWR has been working in finalising its soon to be launched Hospitality Institute, which will focus on addressing the service levels within the organisation. The institute is a strategic intervention to increase customer service levels within the company. "One of the challenges raised within the tourism sector is the weak service levels. Therefore, as an organisation, we have made an intentional decision to remedy this by ensuring that our team members undergo periodic training in order to equip them with the right skill set. Thus far, we have already started building capacity amongst our leadership team. Therefore, the public must be on the lookout as we put everything in motion to launch our Hospitality Institute," said Ngwangwama.