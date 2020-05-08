Nigeria: Juventus Join Chase for Super Eagles Midfield Destroyer

8 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Temisan Amoye

Serie A leaders Juventus are also interested in signing Wilfred Ndidi according to reports in Italy.

Leicester City who are hoping to hold on to Ndidi now face a battle to resist the bids from Manchester United, Paris St Germain and now Juventus. Ndidi said to be worth €36 million was crucial to the Foxes campaign this season. They were third-placed before the Coronavirus lockdown.

According to a report on CalcioMercato, the Serie A champions have identified Ndidi as the ideal man to boost Juventus midfield.

The 23-year-old, known for his tough-tackling and ball interception abilities, is earning recognition as one of the best players in the world in his position.

Leicester City signed Ndidi from KRC Genk for €17.6m in 2017.

