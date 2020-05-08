Tanzania: ATCL Ordered to Restart 13bn/-Tender Process

THE Public Procurement Appeals Authority (PPAA), has ordered Air Tanzania Company limited (ATCL), to restart a 13bn/-tender process to run business lounges at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA), over suspecting lack of experience by a company awarded the tender to run such business.

The decision came as an appealing case filed to PPAA by Ms VIA aviation joint venturing with National Aviation that ATCL bent rules to awarding tender to Tourvest Holdings Limited, saying that the company's experience in carrying out such a deal was of no sufficient evidence.

"The Experience testimonials attached in the proposed bidder's tender indicate that the firm's activities are mostly based on tourism and printing business and not airport lounges.

The proposed bidder did not indicate it its bid, accomplice with five years' experience as required by clause 4.1 of the terms of reference," reads the ruling by PPAA panelist under chairmanship of Judge (Rtd) Sauda Mjasiri.

The ruling further sighted that the tender awardee M/s Tourvest holding had attached letter that it has been providing airport lounge services under the name of Alba Easy Lounge but there were no substantial proof of that effect, there were no legal documents establishing the legal relationship between the duo companies.

"In view of our findings on issue No.2 we hereby nullify the intended award to the proposed bidder. In the circumstance, the respondent (ATCL), is hereby ordered to restart the Tender process in accordance with the law," the Panel said further.

The respondent (ATCL), lost the case after MS VIA aviation, whose tender application was disqualified at preliminary evaluation level for falling to submit tax clearance certificate, where it decided to seek for PPAA intervention where ATCL lost the case and ordered to restart the process.

When reached for comments, the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) said there were no complaints of such so far.