Malawi Urged to Cushion Diaspora Citizens in Lockdown Countries

Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) has asked the Malawi government to take urgent steps towards addressing the plight of Malawians living abroad who have been appealing for support because their respective embassies are not assisting them.

Malawians in South Africa affected by lockdown

HRCC chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba, in a letter addressed to the Principal Secretary (PS) for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ben Botolo says while host countries nations have the duty to support any person found in their territory during this period, it is important that Malawi Embassies abroad should take an initiative to monitor the state of its nationals living in those countries.

Mkwezalamba says they have been adequately informed that some Malawians have approached their embassies, but they are yet to get feedback as the leadership in the embassies has remained non-committal on what they are doing to assist Malawians in those countries.

"Whereas Malawians decided to remain in the countries they are locked down, we believe minor calls for support can be addressed in a structured manner if the mission offices can be supported by Capital Hill and Covid-19 resources.

"HRCC therefore would like to appeal to the Office of the President and Cabinet- through which the response coordination mechanisms are being advanced to liaise with the Ministry of Foreign affairs to ensure that the interests of Malawians staying abroad are considered and mainstreamed in the national response as and where necessary," reads the letter in part.

It adds that while other nations are busy evacuating its citizens, HRCC believes the cost of evacuating Malawians globally may be too high as opposed to a mere emergency package the Treasury can release to most needy and priority countries where Malawi embassies exist such as Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia, among others.

Meanwhile, Mkwezalamba says HRCC - through the Malawi Black Economic Movement (MaBLEM) - is ready to share with Malawi Government contact details of Malawian leaders staying abroad for coordinated support and linkages.

