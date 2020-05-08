Malawi: Ansah Says Malawi Electoral Commission in K8 Billion Deficit

Embattled chairperson of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Jane Ansah has disclosed that it still faces K8 billion funding gap in its budget to be used ahead of the fresh presidential election.

Ansah: There is deficit

Ansah made the remarks during a press briefing on Thursday at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

She said donors like United Nations Development Program revealed that they will not help with the needed money.

"This is because the donor community questioned the legal framework that would guide the elections and cited economic challenges arising from COVID-19," she said.

Ansah added that the commission is, however, proceeding with preparations for the elections as a fulfillment of the court order.

"Currently, the commission is doing everything it can just to obey the order by the court, because if we fail, it will be in contempt of court.

"As of now, we are doing so many things at once, for example, we are in the process of voter registration and on the other hand, we are doing presentation of presidential nomination papers just to make sure that elections should be held in a space of 150 days which the court gave us for the fresh election.

"The commission continues to face the threat of COVID-19, but it still has to print ballot papers outside the country which will be a problem," she added.

However, the MEC Chairperson was non committal on whether the election will take place in a given period of time.

MEC set July 2 to conduct fresh presidential elections after the Constitutional Court nullified the May 21, 2019 presidential results.

