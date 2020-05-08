Nigeria: COVID-19 - NCDC Officials Flee Kogi Following Gov. Bello's Isolation Directive

7 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, have reportedly fled Kogi State shortly after Governor Yahaya Bello's directive asking them to go into isolation at the state quarantine centre for fourteen days.

Governor Bello had ordered the leader of the officials of the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Dr Andrew Noah to go into isolation at the state quarantine centre for fourteen days or leave the state immediately if they refused.

The governor gave the order Thursday night when the visiting NCDC official shook hands with the state Director of Protocol while exchanging microphone after speaking to introduce his team to the audience.

The governor said that the step was to ensure that the laid down procedure of checkmating the scourge by NCDC is strictly followed.

Bello while addressing the officials said in part, "Our people are adequately sensitised in all languages and locations throughout the state about Covid-19. As much as practicable Kogites now observe social distancing, handwashing and other protocols for prevention of infection.

"The Kogi State Ministry of Health has deployed health personnel to all the 239 Wards of the State, 2 focal persons per ward, who constantly sensitize the people on the dangers of the virus, communicate news or even rumours of suspected cases to the incident committee or task force for investigation and also assist in contact tracing.

"We have set up 3 modern Isolation/ Containment Centres in the State having a combined capacity of 130-bed spaces. These facilities currently lie unused. It is our prayer and our determination that these isolation centres will remain vacant until the pandemic is over.

"We have provided emergency and toll-free numbers for the general public to call in and report suspected cases of Covid-19 at no cost whatsoever. We have also fielded many of such calls. All of them turned out to be false alarms upon investigation and did not meet the criteria from the NCDC for cases which should be sampled for testing.

"In the circumstances, we cannot manufacture cases in order to be counted among the states which have recorded same. As a Governor I hear there are 'benefits' for having Covid-19 cases in your state, well, I am not interested".

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.